MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed early Tuesday in Parkway Village, police say.

Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Churchill Street.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.