MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Central Gardens Wednesday.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the crash at McLean Boulevard and Peabody Avenue at 5:45 p.m.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Police have not released any further information. The cause of the crash is under investigation.