MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed in Midtown on Sunday night, police say.

The shooting occurred on 42 North Claybrook Street around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Police say three people have been detained but have not confirmed any charges.

