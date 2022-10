MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday shortly after noon and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary information indicates the suspect escaped the scene in a dark-colored sports car.

No suspects have been detained at this time, and police are now actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.