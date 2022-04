MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Frayser.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of Hallbrook at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say a man was found dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.