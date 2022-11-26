MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on Friday around midnight and found an unresponsive man inside a car.

Police said they found a man on the 3500 block of Hallbrook St. in Frayser. He was already dead and inside a Kia with burglary tools nearby, according to police.

MPD said they have two men detained at the scene. No charges have been filed. Memphis Police are actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.