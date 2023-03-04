MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after an auto accident in Frayser early Saturday.

Police responded to a wreck in the area of Overton Crossing and Cassie Avenue. They initially responded to a five-vehicle accident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a single vehicle had left the roadway while traveling southbound on Overton Crossing and it had struck four parked vehicles.

The driver was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where they did not survive their injuries. They were pronounced dead at the hospital.