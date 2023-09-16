MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in East Memphis Friday night, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Boyce Avenue at 10:20 p.m.

A male victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Friends of the victim identified him as Brayan Channez, but police have not yet confirmed his identity.

Friends of Channez say he was shot multiple times outside his home. He was allegedly waiting for friends to pick him up to grab drinks. They believe it may have been a robbery attempt because the suspect allegedly took Channez’s wallet.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.