MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An unknown driver is dead after crashing into a tree on Sunday morning.
MPD says officers responded to a one-car crash at South Parkway East and Worthington at 4:18 a.m.
The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
by: Lawrencia Grose
