MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 22 in Marshall County Saturday morning, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Reports say a 2015 GMC Equinox, driven by 23-year-old David W. Sparks of Tupelo, Miss traveled east on Interstate 22 when it collided with a 1992 GMC van parked on the eastbound shoulder of the interstate.

29-year-old Madison G. Lindley, a passenger in the GMC Equinox, reportedly received fatal injuries from the crash.

Sparks did not receive any injures from the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.