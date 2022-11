Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a wreck Monday night and found a man dead.

Police arrived shortly after 11 p.m. and found a one-vehicle crash at Interstate 40 and Hollywood Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.