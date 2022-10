MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Goodwyn Circle in the Chickasaw Gardens neighborhood and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are now investigating and have one person detained.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.