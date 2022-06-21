MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died following a shooting in Bolivar, Tennessee, police say.

Bolivar Police responded to a shots fired call around 10 p.m. on Sunday and found a man, later identified as Mahmoude Saleh, dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a gas station.

Upon further investigation and with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers identified 26-year-old Khalil Abuzaid as a suspect in this shooting.

Bolivar Police and the TBI said they found out the suspect fled the area and was eventually located in Madison County, Tennessee.

Abuzaid was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and charged with first-degree murder.