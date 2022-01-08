MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a vehicle that they say is responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday evening.

According to MPD, the incident happened around 7:00 at Kirby Parkway and Rocky Park Drive. The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

One woman who has lived in the Hickory Hill community for 12 years said it is not unusual to see cars going past the speed limit in the neighborhood.

“Cars just zoom through here, and you hear them coming through,” she said.

Neighbors say they are concerned that this incident will not be the last, which is why they are hoping city and county leaders will enforce heavier penalties for those who break the law while behind the wheel.

“Put something in place for these drivers,” one neighbor said. “I hear they are talking about it. Talk is good as talk is cheap. Action is better.”

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

