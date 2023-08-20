MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is dead after a barricade situation in Raleigh Sunday, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police responded to a domestic violence call where shots had been fired in the 2500 Block of Holly Hedge at 7:40 a.m.

Police say a female victim and her children were located unharmed.

Reports say a male was also located, armed with a weapon pointed at officers.

An officer discharged his weapon and the male fled into the apartment. Officers allegedly made several attempts to get him to exit.

When officers gained entry into the apartment, they located the armed male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say paramedics were on standby and made the scene.

The male was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

Memphis Police Department says that it is undetermined at this time if the male was struck by the officer’s fire or if it was self inflicted.

According to MPD, the officer involved will be relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The identity of the male has not been confirmed.

Reports say the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations will be the investigating agency on the case.

TBI says that Public Information Officer, Keli McAlister will hold a briefing at 4:15 p.m. just outside of the complex on Holly Hedge Drive.

WREG will provide updates as information becomes available.