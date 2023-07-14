MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound Friday morning.

According to Memphis Police, they responded to a 3-vehicle wreck on the Hernando Desoto Bridge a little before 2 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident shut down lanes and caused traffic for hours, but it is now back open.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.