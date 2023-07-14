MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound Friday morning.
According to Memphis Police, they responded to a 3-vehicle wreck on the Hernando Desoto Bridge a little before 2 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
The accident shut down lanes and caused traffic for hours, but it is now back open.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.