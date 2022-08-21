MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has died after being involved in a shooting in the area of I-240 and Norris Road Sunday morning.

Police responded the scene just after 12 a.m. and found four victims in a vehicle.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. A fourth passenger had minor injuries.

Officers said the suspects were driving a black sedan. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with any information about this shooting.