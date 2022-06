MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Whitehaven Thursday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the Pepper Tree Apartments on Graceland Drive. Officers made the scene at around 1:54 p.m.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.