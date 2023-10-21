MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was severely injured in a shooting in South Memphis Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.

At around 6 p.m., officers responded to the shooting at 1310 South Bellevue Boulevard at Jesse Turner Park.

A man was reportedly located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.