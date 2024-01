MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is left in critical condition following a car accident in North Memphis on I-240 North Thursday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, at 12:42 p.m., officers responded to a four-vehicle accident on Jackson Avenue and I-240 North where one person was found injured.

(Photo by: WREG’s Ryan Cleek) (Photo by: WREG’s Ryan Cleek)

They were then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says to seek alternative routes due to the wreck affecting the traffic.