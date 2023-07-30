MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition, and three others are injured after a car accident in Northeast Memphis on Sunday.

According to Memphis Police, around 5:44 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at I-40 West and Whitten Road where four people were found injured.

One male was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

One female was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Another man and woman were taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.