MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, at 11:44 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Ramill where the victim was found shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but is now non-critical, police say.

Police say that a woman has been detained but this is still an ongoing investigation and no one is in custody.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.