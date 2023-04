MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been critically injured following a shooting in Southwest Memphis on Friday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Friday at Shelby Drive and Ford Road. They found a man in critical condition on the scene, and he was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.