MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. on Danny Thomas Boulevard and Ratliff Lane.

MPD said the suspect is a black man driving a gray two-door Infiniti..

Officers have one person detained. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

Check back for updates.