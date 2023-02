MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon.

MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time. MPD said this is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.