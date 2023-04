MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting to survive after a shooting in South Memphis on Friday.

Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call at Gill Avenue and Silver Street and found a man in critical condition. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said that one person was detained on the 1200 block of Gill Ave. This is an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.