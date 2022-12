MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of South Wellington at 3:13 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG is working to gather information. Check back for updates.