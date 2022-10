MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon just south of the University of Memphis area.

Police said they responded at approximately 1:58 p.m. to a shooting near Barron Avenue and Getwell Road. A man was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time. MPD is investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.