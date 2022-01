MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Soulsville Thursday night.

Police say a male victim was shot around 9:16 p.m. at 1211 Mississippi. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.