MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after being shot in Parkway Village Wednesday.

Officers were called out to 4000 block of Willow Wyck just before 1 a.m. where they located a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the victim and suspect are known but haven’t released any information regarding arrests.

This is an ongoing investigation.

