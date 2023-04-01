MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Frayser on Friday night.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. on the 3200 block of Millington and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MPD said that initial information suggest this is a domestic situation.

Police said they had two people detained on the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.