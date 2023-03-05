MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured following a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting call shortly after 1 p.m. on the 2400 block of Ferndale in the Berclair neighborhood.

MPD said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said that the suspects were two men who were inside a silver two-door Honda Civic.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.