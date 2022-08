MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been rushed to the hospital after a gas station shooting near the airport.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station at 3465 Lamar Avenue near Pearson.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say.

The victim is currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will update this story when more information is provided.