MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is critically injured after a shooting at a convenience store in North Memphis Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at B-52 Market on North Hollywood Street at 12:35 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said multiple suspects were shooting at each other. Four of them ran eastbound on Eldridge and several others took off in a gray SUV.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.