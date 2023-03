MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting in the Nutbush neighborhood on Sunday.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 5:43 a.m. on the 4100 block of Ward Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a man in critical condition. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

MPD has not provided suspect information at this time, and are now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.