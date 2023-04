MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting to survive after a shooting in North Memphis shortly after midnight.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting near Chelsea and Carpenter just after midnight on Monday and found a man in critical condition. He was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

Police said they do not have suspect information at this time, but they are actively investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.