MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is in the hospital and listed in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash at I-40 and Austin Peay Highway.
Officers responded to the scene around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
This is an ongoing invstigation.
by: Destinee Hannah
