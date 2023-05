MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is critically injured after being hit by a car in Midtown Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the scene at Union Avenue and Cleveland Street at 7:23 p.m.

The responsible vehicle fled the scene after hitting a male pedestrian. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle should have heavy front-end damage.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.