MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the 3600 block of Hickory Hill Road Thursday.

Officers are currently on the scene. The male victim was transported to Regional One.

Police say the responsible party fled the scene. The suspect vehicle should have a broken windshield and front-end damage.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.