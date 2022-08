MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning, police say.

MPD responded around 10 a.m. to a shooting on the 2200 block of Tim Tam Avenue.

A man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.