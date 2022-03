MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is listed in critical condition after he was shot in Binghampton Sunday morning, according to MPD.

The incident happened on Summer Avenue and Bingham Street around 8:30 a.m.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.