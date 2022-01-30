MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One boy is dead and another in critical condition after a drowning Saturday night at a hotel in East Memphis.

Police responded to 5069 Sanderlin Ave. at 9 p.m. They found two juveniles, a six-year-old and seven-year-old, in the pool.

The address is the DoubleTree Hotel. Police say the pool was indoors and the juveniles were at the hotel for a child’s birthday pool party.

The seven-year-old was taken in critical condition to Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The six-year-old was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police were investigating Sunday morning.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.