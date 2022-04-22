Memphis, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting on Highland overnight Friday, police say.

Police said the victim was walking out of the business at 521 South Highland just before 2 a.m. when he heard gunshots.

The man told police he ran away from the scene and ended up at the carwash near the intersection of Southern and Highland when he realized he was shot in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

According to police, a witness said he saw a dark gray Infiniti and a white van firing shots at each other.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We will update this page when more information is released.