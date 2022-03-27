MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested for breaking into a vehicle downtown on Saturday, according to MPD.

The car owner’s friend told officers he saw a man, Virgil Washington, in his friend’s car searching through the center console around 11:40 p.m.

Officers said the victim’s car had a broken window on the passenger side and sunroof. Washington, 35, also had an active warrant for harassment and was arrested.

He is being charged with vehicle burglary and theft of property.

Washington is expected to appear in court on March 28.