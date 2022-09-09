MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested one of the men seen making threats in a now viral video.

Police say 18-year-old Reginald Williams was arrested Friday morning.

Memphis Police say Williams was one of two men seen riding in a car threatening to shoot people based on their race.

The threats were made soon after a shooting rampage left four people dead and three others injured in Memphis. Memphis Police did not say whether the threats were connected to the shootings.

Police say officers from the Memphis Police Department’s Office of Homeland Security, and the Memphis FBI Office helped identify and arrest Williams.

Williams has been charged with commission of act of terrorism, civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

Memphis Police say Williams has five prior arrests.

One other man is still wanted for the threats.