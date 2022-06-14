OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dillon Munn, 22, has been arrested after officers said he was involved in a shooting at Target last month.

The incident started on Getwell Road when a 17-year-old was being followed by a group of men. The 17-year-old was then followed to Target on Goodman Road.

The group then began shooting at the suspect but missed the teen. Several bullets hit the store and shattered the business’ windows.

No injuries were reported.

Munn has been charged with attempted murder and has a $100,000 bond.

Other arrests are expected, according to a press release.