MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Olive Branch announced that it is accepting donations on behalf of the victims harmed by the tornado that struck Mississippi on Friday, March 24.

Working alongside the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Olive Branch is asking for supplies, bottled water, canned goods, and paper products.

Donations can be dropped off at the City of Olive Branch Fleet Services located at 10414 Hwy 178, next to the Olive Branch Police Department.

They will be accepting items from Monday, March 27, to Wednesday, March 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and all are encouraged to provide assistance to the victims. At this time, no cash or clothing donations are being accepted. MEMA will advise when clothing is needed at a later date.