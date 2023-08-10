MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police say officers responded to an incident at Kroger Thursday.

According to police, officers were called to a “disturbance call” at the Kroger on Thursday afternoon. Olive Branch Police say that when officers arrived, they met an employee in “mental distress.”

Police say the officers secured and helped the employee get “professional help.” Olive Branch Police say that no weapons were involved, and nobody was at risk during the incident.

Olive Branch Police did not say what caused the employee’s distress. Police say the investigation is ongoing.