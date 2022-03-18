OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police Chief Don Gammage announced his retirement Friday after 37 years in law enforcement.

Gammage began his career in 1985, moved to Olive Branch in 1992 and was appointed chief in 2009.

Mayor Ken Adams and the Board of Aldermen congratulated Gammage on his accomplishments.

The search for a new chief from both internal and external candidates would begin immediately, the city said in a release.

Gammage will serve as chief until he steps down on June 30 this year.