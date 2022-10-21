MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Olive Branch man will be sentenced for his part in the January 6th Capitol riot on Friday.

Matthew Bledsoe is facing the possibility of many years behind bars after he was found guilty of the felony offense of obstruction of an official proceeding.

The FBI says he attended the rally on the eclipse where then-President Trump urged the crowd to ‘fight.’

Courts documents state Bledsoe scaled the Capitol wall and entered the building through a fire door on the Senate side. He then climbed a statue and then made it over the house side. He was also heard yelling ‘this is our house.’

Bledsoe left the Capitol after 22 minutes but returned 2 hours later lingering outside the east rotunda as law enforcement worked to secure the building.

Bledsoe, formerly of Cordova, was arrested on January 13th of last year.

It wasn’t hard for the FBI to identify him due to his social media posts during the crimes.

During his sentencing today, Bledsoe faces up to 20 years on the felony charge and up to 3 years on the misdemeanor charges.